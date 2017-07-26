Caitlyn Jenner & Laverne Cox attack President Trump over transgender military ban

Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner have attacked U.S. leader Donald Trump for banning transgender people from the U.S. military.

Many Hollywood stars have already reacted to the President's latest decision and now America's most high-profile transgender women have added their outrage to the new ban.

Republican Jenner, who voted for Trump at the general election last year (17), admits she's stunned by his latest policy declaration, which was released as a tweet on Wednesday (26Jul17).

She also turned to Twitter to rebuke Trump, writing: "There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

Meanwhile, Orange is the New Black star Cox added: "I have met many transgender Americans... who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President.

"This latest reversal of another (President Barack) Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear."

In his latest policy tweet, Trump wrote: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will no longer accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Trump's latest ban has also been attacked on social media by gay celebrities George Takei, Dustin Lance Black, Ellen DeGeneres, Andy Cohen, and actor/TV presenter James Corden.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017