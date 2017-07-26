Umbrella used by Britney Spears in infamous paparazzi attack to be auctioned

The umbrella Britney Spears used to attack a paparazzo's car during a 2007 meltdown is set to hit the auction block.

The Toxic hitmaker hit headlines when she vandalised photographer Daniel Ramos' car with the green umbrella at a gas station in Los Angeles. At the time, Spears was struggling with personal issues including a custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline and she flipped.

Ramos has been in possession of the umbrella since the infamous incident and he has now put it up for sale on website RR Auction. The umbrella will go to the highest bidder on 10 August (17), and Ramos is hoping the sale will reach $50,000 (£38,300).

Half of the proceeds will go to charity, according to TMZ.

