Ike Barinholtz recovering from broken neck

Actor Ike Barinholtz is recovering after breaking his neck during a stunt on the set of his new film The Pact.

The Mindy Project star suffered two fractured cervical vertebrae in his neck after he fell from a high platform on set last month (Jun17).

"We knew something was wrong right away," he tells People magazine. "It was scary and was touch and go for a while. Luckily, I've had great doctors who have really helped me with my recovery. I do as they tell me."

Barinholtz has to wear a neck brace for the foreseeable future and his new accessory has been written into the script on The Mindy Project.

"After the accident, I talked to Mindy (Kaling) and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show," he says. "Luckily, on The Mindy Project I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it's completely believable."

The actor was shaken up by the injury, but he is grateful for the support he has received since the accident.

"Sometimes it takes getting hurt to realise how lucky you are to have great people in your life," he says. "My family has been taking amazing care of me, and Mindy and all the folks at the show have been so kind. Also, many friends have sent lots of food which is great - but I can't exercise, so in a way, it's exceptionally cruel."

