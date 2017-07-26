LGBTQ stars enraged by President Trump's transgender military ban

George Takei led the stars condemning U.S President Donald Trump's announcement he would ban transgender people from serving in the nation's military.

America's controversial leader made the announcement in a series of posts on Twitter on Wednesday (26Jul17), causing uproar from supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, including many famous names.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...," Trump's tweets read. "Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming...victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

George, who is openly gay, responded angrily to the tweet, by writing, "Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just p**sed off the wrong community. You will regret it."

After seeing Trump's announcement the comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted to Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender star who voted for Trump in last November's presidential election telling her to "wake up".

She wrote, "@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice!

The Big Sick actress Zoe Kazan thanked all LGBT people currently serving in the U.S. military and added, "@realDonaldTrump you may be the president in name, but you shame that office & the USA in your treatment of our service men & women today."

Mia Farrow simply wrote the word "Despicable" next to a link to Trump's tweet, while Charmed star Alyssa Milano criticised the President's decision to announce a major policy change via Twitter.

Other LGBTQ stars who denounced Trump's new policy included Natalie Morales and the screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

Openly transgender people were barred from serving in the U.S. military until last year (16), when then president Barack Obama lifted the ban.

