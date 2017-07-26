Tom Hanks to make guest appearance at London Literature Festival

Tom Hanks will read from his upcoming book Uncommon Type: Some Stories at the London Literature Festival in November (17).

The Oscar winner and avid typewriter collector announced earlier this year (17) that he trying his hand as an author and writing a collection of 17 short stories connected by the recurring appearance of his beloved machines.

Tom will be heading to the U.K. just weeks after the book's release on 17 October to read excerpts and engage in a conversation about the work at London's Royal Festival Hall on 1 November, the closing night of the event.

The actor said in a statement that it would be "a privilege to be part of a festival that features a line-up of living literary greats, and in London, a city that I find inspiring with its own rich history of storytelling."

The event will be Tom's only U.K. appearance to discuss the book, which features stories relating to an actor enduring a press junket, a billionaire and his assistant on an adventure, and a woman adjusting to life after a divorce, among others.

When the project was announced, he said in a statement, "I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them (cities). I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from nine to one."

The 61-year-old, who has been working on the book since 2015, has amassed a collection of more than 100 different typewriters, and in 2014, he launched Hanx Writer, a mobile app that recreated the experience of a manual typewriter.

