Olivia Wilde sent Jennifer Lawrence Matzah ball soup after she fell ill at play

Last week (ends23Jul17), the actress went to watch Olivia and Tom Sturridge perform in the new production of 1984 in New York, but reportedly "bolted from her seat" to vomit in the lobby of the Hudson Theatre part way through.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night (25Jul17), Olivia brushed off a suggestion that she deserved an apology from Jennifer for interrupting proceedings.

"Listen, she didn't need to apologise. I felt so bad and I sent her some Matzah ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better," she said. "She had the stomach flu, the poor thing walked in sick." Matzah balls are an Ashkenazi Jewish soup dumpling made from a mixture of matzah meal, eggs, water, and fat. They're traditionally served in chicken soup.

During the interview, Cohen also divulged that Jennifer cancelled an appearance on his late-night chat show due to her illness. But the 26-year-old is said have been very disappointed to miss out, as she was looking forward to meeting The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson on the programme.

"Oh no! Her whole night was ruined! But she's feeling better. Thank the lord, because she's the best," added Olivia.

At the time of Jennifer's illness, a source told Page Six that her reaction was not linked to the dramatic lighting or extreme torture scenes in the play, but she simply "caught the stomach flu from her nephews."

However, the star appears to have recovered from the bug, as she stepped onto the stage at the Comedy Cellar in New York last Thursday, with Amy Schumer and Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.

"Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast. Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock @rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett," Amy captioned a snap from the event. "And Jennifer Lawrence, who even with the stomach flu, put me right on blast."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017