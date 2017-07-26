Zara Larsson ready to fight back against online trolls

Before her career took off in the U.K. and U.S., Zara was known in her native Sweden as a keen blogger who took on issues like sexism, but says that she stopped posting her thoughts online after receiving abuse.

"A year or so ago I just stopped (speaking up online)," she told Australian website News.com.au. "One thing I realised sadly is that I was waking up with anxiety, it was so hard for me.

"Every time you want to do something good, there's always people coming at you. I was fighting these people every day and, looking back, I'm like 'how did I have that strength?' I don't think I saw how hard it was until I was out of it."

Zara's outspoken response to multiple sexual assaults which took place at Sweden's Bravalla festival last July (17) attracted the attention of trolls after she wrote in Swedish, "I hate guys. Hate hate hate."

She has now decided to ignore nasty comments and return to blogging in order to support other women who face abuse for airing their opinions publicly.

"I would like to start blogging again and have debates about things that matter to me," she explained. "I am maybe one of those girls who will continue to support other strong girls out there that are fighting because I know it is so hard. I feel like it is so important to have a voice."

The singer has enjoyed critical and commercial success in Britain and the U.S., with her album So Good reaching the top ten of the U.K. chart and making the top 30 of America's Billboard 200 rundown.

