Blazin' Squad reunion is in the works

The singer, who came in fourth position on U.K. reality show Love Island alongside girlfriend Gabby Allen, was part of the British group who stormed the charts in 2002 with their track Crossroads.

And after finishing the series, Marcel, who went by the name Rocky B during his time in the group, was informed by his former bandmates that they had signed up for various festival gigs over the coming months.

During a chat with Digital Spy, Marcel was asked if he would be getting involved in the reunion.

"I haven't agreed to anything yet but I probably will turn up," he laughed. "A few of the boys came to the airport this morning when we arrived back from Majorca. They were like, 'Marce, there's so much stuff on the table man'. I was like, 'Alright - let me see this stuff first and we will go from there.'"

And when asked if Blazin' Squad would be releasing some new material, Marcel replied: "Yes. There's a possibility of a little thing happening."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017