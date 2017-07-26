Arrow star John Barrowman rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

John Barrowman has been rushed into hospital for emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

The Arrow star fell ill at his home earlier this week (beg24Jul17) and was later told by doctors at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, that he would need to have his appendix removed, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

In a video posted from his hospital bed, a gruff-voiced John said: "Good morning everybody, it's 10.30 in the morning in California and I was woken up at 6am and whisked right into surgery. I feel a bit like I've been hit by a car and I'm just sore all over. So um, that's it - my voice is sore because of the tube going down my throat. I'm just sore all over.

"They're going to see how I am later today and they said if I'm OK I may get to go home but otherwise I'm going to be here."

He captioned the video: "I am out of surgery. Feel like I have been hit by a bus. Jb."

The Sun reports that John added in another video: "The staff in the surgery knew who I was, they were fans which was kind of funny. I was just lucky my appendix didn't burst, they caught it in time.

"I was in a lot of agony yesterday. I knew something was up, I felt really bad. In the surgery they made three incisions on my belly and then did it by laser.

"I now have three holes in me. I'm just glad it went well and hopefully I should get home soon."

John, who stars as Malcolm Merlyn in the U.S. hit TV series Arrow, is perhaps most well known for playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who - a recurring character in the series from 2005 to 2010. He was given his own spin-off Torchwood from 2006 to 2011.

The Scottish star later appeared in better spirits when he shared a snap of himself wearing a hospital gown and a pair of socks printed with Doctor Who's famous TARDIS on them.

