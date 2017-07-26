Lana Del Rey's fame stopped her from joining women's marches

Lana Del Rey has avoiding protesting against U.S. president Donald Trump because she feels her fame would make her a distraction.

The 32-year-old star says she had a political awakening due to the controversial billionaire's election victory last year (16).

Despite her objections to Trump, which have led her to remove Americana imagery from her tour scenery, the Born to Die singer said she did not join January's (17) women's marches to protest against the president.

"I drove my sister and her girlfriends to the marches," she told the BBC. "I thought about (joining in) but I felt, like, not really sure how it would go.

"I didn't really want to be a distraction to that group of 10 girls who were going. I wanted them to think about the actual march and not about me standing right next to them."

In the interview she explained news of the election result and Trump's presidency had "jolted" her into the "real world".

Women around the world marched on 21 January (17), the day after Trump was inaugurated as president, to protest his stances on women's reproductive rights. The protesters, who included Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, Madonna, Charlize Theron and Katy Perry also objected to Trump's elevation to the presidency due to past allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women.

After leading the march to Washington D.C., Madonna delivered a passionate, expletive-laden speech denouncing Trump.

She said, "Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger, but all marginalised people, (and) where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f**k up."

Trump's five months as president have been dominated by various controversies, including a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe into whether members of his campaign team colluded with Russian government officials before November's (16) presidential election.

