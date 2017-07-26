Kristin Scott Thomas is a grandmother

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas has become a grandmother for the first time.

The English Patient star's daughter Hannah Olivennes, 29, recently welcomed her own daughter with her husband Arthur Touchot, according to Britain's Daily Mail, which has obtained a picture of the Oscar-nominated actress resting her head on Hannah's shoulder as her daughter holds her baby.

The snap was reportedly taken on a family holiday in Italy.

Hannah also confirmed she had given birth on social media back in June (17) when she tweeted, "I'm not usually this quiet. I'm taking a little break from Twitter to take care of my baby girl who was born on June 11. I'll be back soon!"

Hannah is the daughter of Kristin, 57, and her former husband Francois Olivennes, a French obstetrician and gynaecologist. They are also parents to two sons named Joseph and George.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017