Marcel Somerville confirms Blazin' Squad reunion is in the works

Love Island finalist Marcel Somerville has confirmed a Blazin' Squad reunion is in the pipeline.

The singer, who came in fourth position on the ITV2 show alongside girlfriend Gabby Allen, was part of the British group who stormed the charts in 2002 with their track Crossroads.



And after returning to the U.K. from the Mallorcan villa, Marcel, who went by the name Rocky B during his time in the group, was informed by his former bandmates that they had signed up for various festival gigs over the coming months.



During a chat with Digital Spy, Marcel was asked if he would be getting involved in the reunion.



"I haven't agreed to anything yet but I probably will turn up," he laughed. "A few of the boys came to the airport this morning when we arrived back from Majorca. They were like, 'Marce, there's so much stuff on the table man'. I was like, 'Alright - let me see this stuff first and we will go from there.'"



And when asked if Blazin' Squad would be releasing some new material, Marcel replied: "Yes. There's a possibility of a little thing happening."



In addition to his work with Blazin' Squad, Marcel is also going to be working on a track for his Love Island pals Chris Hughes and show winner Kem Cetinay.



The trio worked together on various offerings during their time in the villa, and Marcel will be producing a track for Chris and Kem, with rapper and Love Island fan Stormzy also expected to feature on the track.



Marcel has yet to decide whether or not he will be MC on the tune, but one person who's looking forward to seeing her beau show off his musical skills in the future is Gabby.



"I'm really looking forward to seeing him perform," she smiled. "It's mad isn't it? Like meeting (Blazin' Squad) at the airport earlier was so weird."

