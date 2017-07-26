John Wick cinematic universe to kick off with Ballerina movie 

A John Wick cinematic universe is reportedly set to kick off with new action movie Ballerina.

Lionsgate has acquired a spec script about a female assassin penned by Shay Hatten, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



It is understood that the studio plans on reworking the plot so it fits within the John Wick franchise, potentially turning it into the first spin-off movie within the popular Keanu Reeves-fronted film series.



The script went up for grabs last week (ends23Jul17), with sources claiming that executives from Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and Universal were all interested in the storyline. The plot is believed to be in the same vein as Luc Besson's 1990 female-focused film La Femme Nikita, and will focus on a young woman who must hunt down the assassins who murdered her family.



Ballerina is Hatten's first major script sale, with the writer currently working as an assistant at Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey.



He also penned Maximum King! which was featured on the 2016 Black List of top screenplays which haven't yet been produced.



Basil Iwanyk, who produced the John Wick movies under his Thunder Road company, will also be on board to produce Ballerina.



He most recently produced historical drama The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland, which will launch at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.



The John Wick action films have been a critical and commercial success, and star Reeves as a retired but deadly hitman seeking vengeance. John Wick was released in 2014, and grossed nearly $90 million (£70 million) at the global box office.



The sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, was released in February and garnered just under $170 million (£130 million). A third instalment is also in the works.

