Liam Gallagher turned down Foo Fighters collaboration at Glastonbury

Liam Gallagher turned down the chance to perform during the Foo Fighters' headlining set at Britain's Glastonbury festival in June (17).

The former Oasis singer played his first solo Glastonbury set on The Other Stage on the Saturday of the festival, hours before the band took to the main Pyramid stage that night.

He has now revealed frontman Dave Grohl invited him to perform with them during their headlining set but Liam turned down the offer because there was no chance of a run-through.

"He asked me to come on and do a song," he told Beats 1 Radio's Zane Lowe. "I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal."

He could potentially collaborate with them at the Cal Jam Festival in San Bernadino, California on 7 October. He is scheduled to play the one-day event, which is organised by the Foo Fighters, who will headline.

When asked if they may team up there, Liam dodged the question by replying, "I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor (Hawkins, drummer) made. That's the tune."

The 44-year-old is no stranger to making surprise appearances onstage - he performed an unexpected set at the One Love Manchester charity concert in his British hometown in June alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Coldplay.

During the interview, he admitted he apologised to frontman Chris Martin backstage at the gig for insulting them, such as calling them "beyond s**t" and saying Chris "looks like a geography teacher" to NME, in the past.

"I got in the dressing room and said 'I apologise for everything I said before, I was being a d**khead,'" he said. "(Martin) went: 'Nah, nah, nah, we f**king love it.' So I've got a pass."

Unsurprisingly, Liam also hurled many insults at his brother and former bandmate Noel during the chat, saying he performs Oasis songs "like Dolly Parton" and he likes poking fun at him as he thinks "his s**t don't stink."

