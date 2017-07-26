No drugs found at scene of Chester Bennington's suicide - report

Police officers have reportedly found no drugs at Chester Bennington's home during a search made after his suicide.

The 41-year-old rocker was found dead at his California home last Thursday (20Jul17). Coroners have subsequently ruled that he committed suicide by hanging.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ.com that no illegal or prescription drugs were found during a search of his home on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, near Los Angeles.

The Numb singer had been open about his drug and alcohol abuse issues, but is believed to have put them behind him. Results of toxicology tests on his body are pending.

He was found by his housekeeper who contacted his wife Talinda, the mother of three of his six children.

Chester's death came on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his close pal, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Chris committed suicide by hanging in May (17), and his widow Vicky Cornell believes a prescription anti-anxiety drug he was taking may have contributed to his death.

In the wake of Chester's death she reached out to his widow Talinda on Twitter.

The other members of Linkin Park published a tribute to their fallen bandmate on Twitter after his death.

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled - a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing," it read. "We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal."

