Leonardo DiCaprio has The Right Stuff for National Geographic TV series

Leonardo DiCaprio has The Right Stuff for National Geographic TV series26th Jul 17 | Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a new TV adaptation of Tom Wolfe's celebrated novel The Right Stuff.
The book depicting the recruitment and training of America's first astronauts has already been turned into a celebrated 1983 movie, starring Ed Harris and Dennis Quaid, and now DiCaprio and his partners at production company Appian Way are hoping to turn it into a hit series for National Geographic.
The plan is to create a show focused on specific NASA missions. The first season will be set in 1958.
