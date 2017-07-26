Leonardo DiCaprio has The Right Stuff for National Geographic TV series

Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a new TV adaptation of Tom Wolfe's celebrated novel The Right Stuff.

The book depicting the recruitment and training of America's first astronauts has already been turned into a celebrated 1983 movie, starring Ed Harris and Dennis Quaid, and now DiCaprio and his partners at production company Appian Way are hoping to turn it into a hit series for National Geographic.

The plan is to create a show focused on specific NASA missions. The first season will be set in 1958.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017