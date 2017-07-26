Gemma Whelan and Indira Varma improvised Game of Thrones kiss

The actresses portray Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand, respectively, in the hit fantasy drama series, and the second episode of the new seventh season featured the two ladies locking lips on a boat.

Whelan, who is married and pregnant with her first child in real life, admits the steamy encounter was not actually written into the script, but both she and Varma were game to turn up the heat onscreen because it felt fitting for their sexually-fluid characters.

"It wasn't directed that we would kiss," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It just seemed like something we should do. We led it, very much so. It was meant to be a suggestion (of flirting) and then it became more sexual than we expected because it seemed right."

"There was only a skeleton crew working because the rig could only take so much weight, so we were left very much on our own," she added. "And who wouldn't want to kiss Indira? I mean, come on!"

However, Varma then had to reenact the kiss for additional shots with Whelan's stunt double - who wasn't completely comfortable with the same-sex kiss.

"Gemma had hurt her back so there were some stunts she couldn't do," Varma explained. "So I had to start kissing this poor stunt double and she was so terrified! That was quite funny, bless her. I don't think she'd ever been put in that situation before. She's used to falling over and being attacked and all the stunts, but to be kissed by an actress was a bit beyond her."

