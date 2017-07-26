Wonder Woman 2 hitting cinemas in December 2019

Wonder Woman 2 is officially happening.

Female-led comic book flick Wonder Woman has been one of 2017's biggest box office smashes, taking over $780 million (£598 million) worldwide, with fans lapping up Gal Gadot as cinema's newest hero, holding her own in a male-dominated genre.



After Patty Jenkins' movie was released in June, talk quickly turned to a sequel, much like other DC Comics franchises Superman and Batman.



It has now finally been confirmed by Warner Bros. that Wonder Woman 2 is going ahead, though fans have a while to wait to see Gal back in action, as it doesn't hit theatres until 13 December 2019.



The studio failed to say if Jenkins will be back in the driving seat in their announcement, though IMDB has already listed her as the movie's director. Geoff Johns, president and chief creative officer at DC Comics, revealed in June that he and Jenkins had already started work on the second instalment.



"Patty and I are writing the treatment right now," he told Variety. "The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film."



Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven also spoke about his hopes for a sequel.



"I think we're all pretty pleased with the film, and you guys have been great, giving us amazingly wonderful positive feedback. We hope it continues on!" he enthused to Cinema Blend.



The movie news has delighted fans on social media, with Wonder Woman actress Lucy Davis also sharing in their joy by retweeting Entertainment Weekly's sequel story.

