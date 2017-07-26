Love Island winners Kem and Amber: 'We'll be the next Gavin and Stacey!'

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies would love to star in their own reality series, joking that they could be the world's next "Gavin and Stacey".

The couple beat Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt to be crowned the winners on Monday night's (24Jul17) final of the ITV2 show. And in one of their first interviews since returning to the U.K., Kem and Amber were asked about the possibility of starring in their own spin-off.



"We would do it," Amber smiled to The Sun, before Kem added: "I think we would be entertaining. It would be good -- we would be like the next Gavin and Stacey."



Gavin and Stacey told the tale of an Essex boy who fell in love with a Welsh girl, and the chaos that ensued trying to blend their families together. Given that Kem is from Romford and Amber hails from north Wales, their stories bear more than a slight resemblance.



Speaking to host Caroline Flack before winning Love Island, Kem admitted he feels he has found his "future wife". And during his chat with The Sun he reiterated those feelings, telling the publication: "Amber is my first girlfriend. I've always said I would never have a girlfriend if I was half-hearted.



"When I look at my relationship with Amber, I look at it as something there's no end to it. It can go all the way."



Amber added: "Yeah me too, 100 per cent. I've been in relationships before and it's literally been a shambles. I went on Love Island to find love."



After leaving the villa, the pair are planning to live separately - Kem in Essex with his parents and Amber in her flat in north London - but hope this is only temporary.



"That little bit of space will make us miss each other so much because in the villa it's so intense," Amber said, as Kem added, "We will stay round each other's house I think pretty much most days if we get the opportunity."

