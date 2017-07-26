Romeo Santos wants to model career on JAY-Z's success

Latin singer Romeo Santos is aiming to emulate the career of JAY-Z after getting to work closely with the rap mogul on his Roc Nation empire.

Santos was appointed the CEO of the label's Roc Nation Latin imprint last year (16), and has been steadily helping to build up the label's roster.

His role allows the pop star to watch and learn about how to navigate some of the business and artistry aspects of the music industry from JAY-Z himself, and Santos feels honoured to be in such a position.

"I look up to Jay, and he's exactly what anyone wants to be," Romeo tells RollingStone.com. "He's not only an amazing MC but also a mogul. Everything he touches (turns to gold). It's just an honour to be in the same room with this man...

"I'm not only here guiding (as the CEO of Roc Nation Latin), but I'm also learning. Recently I had the opportunity to be in a studio session with him, and I listened to his album (4:44) before it hit the market. I don't know what I was enjoying more, the actual album - because it's amazing - or the experience of him speaking to other people highly about me. Those are moments that I value and will worship for the rest of my life."

