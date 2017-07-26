Jared Leto in talks to play Bloodshot

26th Jul 17 | Entertainment News

Suicide Squad star Jared Leto is in talks to return to the world of comic book characters as the star of Sony's Bloodshot.

Dave Wilson, who has partnered with Deadpool's Tim Miller at Blur Studios, will direct the Valiant comic book project, and Leto is the frontrunner to play the title character, a ruthless killer framed for a murder and forced into witness protection.

He scores superhuman strength when he is kidnapped and injected with microscopic computers, which erase his brain and turn him into a human weapon, according to Deadline.

Bloodshot was created by Kevin VanHook in 1992.

