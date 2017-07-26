Sophie Turner: 'I'd still like Justin Bieber to appear on Game of Thrones'

Actress Sophie Turner has snubbed her boyfriend Joe Jonas and confessed Justin Bieber is the musician she'd most like to land a role on Game of Thrones.

After her pal and castmate Maisie Williams scored a dream scene with her favourite singer, Ed Sheeran, in the season seven premiere earlier this month (Jul17), Turner thinks she should have a say in who is picked for the show's next headline-grabbing cameo.

The Brit, who plays Sansa Stark on the series, was asked about her dream cameo at Comic-Con in San Diego, California over the weekend (22-23Jul17), and picked the Baby singer - not her boyfriend.

"I've been talking about Bieber coming on the show for a while now," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Justin certainly has time on his hands - he scrapped the remaining dates on his Purpose World Tour on Monday (24Jul17) and later revealed he was just tired after being on the road for two years.

