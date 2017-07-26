Nadine Coyle plotting chart comeback

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is planning her chart comeback with the help of the British pop group's songwriter/producer Brian Higgins.

The Irish beauty stepped away from the spotlight in 2014, when she and her longtime partner Jason Bell welcomed their daughter Anaiya, but she is now reviving her music career after signing a new deal with Virgin EMI.

Coyle reveals she has been hitting the studio with Higgins, the man behind Girls Aloud hits such as Something Kinda Ooooh and Love Machine, to work on tracks she has been writing over the past two years.

She tells The Sun, "I'm so excited to be releasing music again. I'm nervous but really happy to be sharing them finally."

"It's a dream come true to sign a solo deal with a label that's as brilliant as Virgin EMI," she continued. "The team really share my vision for the album, and I can't wait to start performing again."

Coyle's new album will be the follow-up to her 2010 debut, Insatiable.

Girls Aloud, which also featured Liam Payne's singer girlfriend Cheryl, split in 2013 after completing a 10-year anniversary tour.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017