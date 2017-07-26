Jacqueline Bisset to portray Sarah Jessica Parker's movie mum

Veteran British actress Jacqueline Bisset is set to play Sarah Jessica Parker's mother in new romantic drama Best Day of My Life.

The Bullitt star will put her language skills to good use as a Frenchwoman, who travels to New York City to visit her jazz singer daughter after her life is turned upside down by a health crisis.

The movie, directed by Fabien Constant, will also feature Renee Zellweger, Isabella Rossellini, Common, and Taylor Kinney, reports Variety.com.

Parker will serve double duty as both the film's star and producer.

Bisset, who was educated at a French school in London as a child, previously showed off her linguistic talents in Francois Truffaut's Oscar-winning 1973 movie Day for Night and 1995's La Ceremonie, as well as in Italian thriller The Sunday Woman in 1975.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017