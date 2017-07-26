Lily Collins reminds Kelsey Grammer of his favourite rock tunes

Actor Kelsey Grammer cannot help but sing Phil Collins' songs in his head whenever his The Last Tycoon co-star Lily Collins walks into a room.

The British rocker's actress daughter, with his second wife Jill Tavelman, has become one of Hollywood's hottest young stars in recent years, thanks to roles in films like The Blind Side, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Rules Don't Apply.

Her latest project, The Last Tycoon, is a TV adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's final unfinished novel, in which Grammer portrays her onscreen dad, fictional movie studio boss Pat Brady.

Grammer was really impressed with Lily's "magnificent" acting abilities in the period drama series, but he found himself mentally soundtracking her entrances on set - and it's something he still hasn't been able to stop.

"She's lovely, she's just a girl of substance...," he gushed on U.S. breakfast show Today. "Phil may have nothing to do with it, her mother may have nothing to do with it; some people just arrive. She's certainly one of them, she's magnificent."

The Frasier star, 62, continued, "The funny thing that happens to me is whenever I'd sit down in the make-up trailer or wherever, I'd keep hearing one of her father's songs in my head... I've confessed it to her, and that's the thing, it's just so silly of me... As soon as she walks in, I've got some Phil Collins tune in my head."

The full first season of The Last Tycoon, which also stars Matt Bomer, premieres on streaming service Amazon on Friday (28Jul17).

