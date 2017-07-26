Melissa McCarthy signs on for new comedy from The Boss writer

Actress Melissa McCarthy is reuniting with her The Boss co-writer for a new action comedy.

The Ghostbusters star will tackle the lead role in Super-Intelligence, an action-filled movie penned by Steve Mallory.



McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone, will serve as director, just like he did on The Boss last year (16).



He will also produce the film, which centres on the popularity of artificial intelligence, alongside McCarthy under their On the Day banner, reports Variety.com.



Super-Intelligence will mark the married couple's latest project together after also teaming up for 2014's Tammy and the recently-announced 2019 holiday movie musical Margie Claus, in which Melissa will play Santa's wife.



Their next release together, another comedy they co-wrote, is called Life of the Party and it's due to hit theatres in May, 2018.



Melissa previously opened up about how much she enjoys working so closely with Ben, her husband of 12 years.



"We love writing together and working together, it's just always been easy," she told People.com. "He's my favourite person to write with, he's my favourite person to work with."



And Ben admitted the stars, who are parents to daughters Vivian, 10, and seven-year-old Georgette, often come up with film ideas while travelling in the car.



"It's one of the only times we're sort of just with each other and driving around," he explained to splitsider.com. "Literally we've written stuff on napkins and stuff like that, I don't know why. I really should just get a notebook in my car, but it's almost like if I got a notebook in my car then it wouldn't be a special place where we're not supposed to write. You know what I mean?"

