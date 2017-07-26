Charlize Theron planning Atomic Blonde sequel or prequel

Charlize Theron is in talks to reprise her Atomic Blonde character in a sequel or a prequel, even before the action film hits cinemas.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star portrays spy Lorraine Broughton in the movie, which is released on Friday (28Jul17), and admits Atomic Blonde is a passion project years in the making for the actress - and she's already keen dive deeper into her character for another film.



"We're actively talking about where we could go with a sequel or a prequel," she tells Variety. "The great thing about Lorraine is that she is such an enigma. We really didn't saddle her with anything, so that leaves us a lot of ways to go and continue her story."



"I think it's very rare where you develop something and you end up with what you planned four years ago," she adds. "I'm very proud of it."



Charlize is also grateful that her character comes across onscreen as such a strong woman.



"It shows that girls can take ownership in this space a little more," she says.



The 41-year-old has been outspoken about the lack of female talent in front of and behind the cameras in Hollywood and recently slammed the "caveman-like" nature of the industry..



"I am ashamed that I'm part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher (than Wonder Woman)," she told the publication earlier this month (Jul17). "That's so f**king caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that's going to change it."

