RZA cooks up a new musical campaign for Chipotle

Hip-hop star RZA and his Wu-Tang Clan bandmates have teamed up with bosses at fast food firm Chipotle Mexican Grill for a new advertising campaign.

The rap group leader and prolific producer was tasked with creating 51 different sounds to represent each of the natural ingredients used in Chipotle's meals for the company's new Savor.Wavs promo.

The project, described as "an immersive digital experience", is designed to encourage customers to compose their own musical visuals while putting together their preferred menu orders online.

Those who participate on the Savor.Wavs site will be put in the running for a chance to win free food.

Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, said of the promo: "SAVOR.WAVS supports our commitment to using only real ingredients in our food - without any colours, flavours or industrial additives. As a parallel to the way we cook, RZA used only natural instruments, and composed them such that each unique combination works beautifully together."

"I've always believed food, like music, has the power to change our day and even shape our world," added RZA. "SAVOR.WAVS continues to challenge us in how we think about food, what's real and what's responsible."

To launch the initiative, RZA called on his fellow Wu-Tang Clan stars Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon to customise their food orders and create a song, which they then rapped over for a remix.

The rappers are the latest musicians to be recruited by Chipotle officials to push the brand - Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard collaborated with My Morning Jacket's Jim James to record a cover of the Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way for the company's animated TV commercial last year (16).

