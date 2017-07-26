Kelsey Grammer working on brewery business

The former Frasier star has been working on the venture in the Catskill Mountains, New York for several years, and now he's ready to release his own line of beer, named after his five-year-old daughter Faith Evangeline Elisa.

"It's very hard because (the property) is in the watershed, so you have to do a lot of stuff for water treatment, waste disposal... and it's important," he told Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (25Jul17). "So we're doing that and it's taking a little longer, so we've actually started the beer first, which will be released in a little while. (It's called) Faith American Ale."

"It's a great beer, it's fantastic," he added. "We did our first tasting (last week)."

Kelsey has owned the property in Delaware County for 25 years and he wanted to start the business to help the residents of the town, who have faced economic hardships for several years.

"It's always been my favourite place in the world to go to," he said. "I used to go there when I was a little boy...

"It has a barn on it (property) that is 100 yards long, which was a dairy farm years ago and it was such a prosperous place and then it really fell on hard times, Delaware County specifically, and it's been, I guess, the poorest county in New York state for a long, long time.

"I always wanted to return this particular place to a sense of a thriving community that would lift everybody up a little bit, so it's coming."

