Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis adopt rescue dog

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have added to their family by adopting a rescue dog the actress fell in love with on a TV talk show.

The Tron: Legacy star took to Instagram on Monday (24Jul17) to post a picture of the couple's new dog, Elvis.

"Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde," Olivia, who has a son and daughter with Jason, wrote. "3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness. He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be."

Olivia then urged her followers to adopt a rescue pet instead of buying one from a store, because it can save a life.

"Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood," she continued. "This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! Please consider saving a dog today. #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding."

Olivia also posted a photo of Elvis with her other adopted dog, Paco.

"Rescue bros. (brothers) #PacoandElvis," she wrote.

Olivia first introduced Elvis on social media after meeting him at the Live! with Kelly and Ryan talk show earlier this month (Jul17), writing, "Backstage at @livekellyandryan with my new friend Max from @barcshelter. I think we have chemistry. I may need him to adopt me."

