Ugly Betty stars reunite at Los Angeles benefit show

Actresses America Ferrera and Ana Ortiz reunited with their former Ugly Betty co-star Vanessa Williams on Sunday (23Jul17) at a benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Williams was performing alongside the likes of Glee star Jonathan Groff and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson in the Sondheim on Sondheim show at the Hollywood Bowl, where she had two very special fans supporting her in the audience.

America took to Instagram early on Monday (24Jul17) to share a sweet snap of the three ladies back together again, and in the accompanying caption, she joked about how she and Ana had cheered so loudly at the gig, they probably upset those around them.

"Pretty sure our seat neighbors at The Hollywood Bowl last night were so over me and @therealanaortiz screaming 'Go Vanessa' really loudly," she wrote. "But that's how our #uglybettyfamily rolls. @vanessawilliamsofficial killed it at Sondheim on Sondheim. And @jessetyler Knocked it out! Seeing my #UglyBettyFamily always makes me so happy!"

Ugly Betty, starring America as the titular character, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010.

Members of the cast reunited to reminisce about their days on the show in February (17) at an Entertainment Weekly panel discussion for the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, where Ferrera encouraged devotees to start a social media campaign if they wanted to see the series return.

And creator Silvio Horta admitted he was inspired by the fan support: "There are a lot more stories. I will say that being here with everybody, listening to these ideas, it's kind of refreshing. Here's the only thing I know for sure: If we were to do something, it would be a dream, but everybody on this stage would have to be involved."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017