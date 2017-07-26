Lupita Nyong'o honoured to be part of new film inspired by Rihanna fashion show photo

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is thrilled to be part of a new movie project that came from a fan's imagination.

A 2014 photograph of the actress and Rihanna seated together at Paris Fashion Week, which went viral in April (17), prompted one Twitter user to suggest the snap looked like a still from a movie, featuring the two stars.

"They look like they're in a heist movie, with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader-master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker," the fan tweeted.

Both the actress and the singer liked the idea and insisted they were on board if the film ever got made.

Lupita went further and suggested the project should be an all-woman affair with Ava DuVernay as director and Issa Rae as screenwriter.

And now it looks as if the project is coming together.

"You know what's really cool, is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see," Nyong'o told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (22Jul17), while promoting her upcoming blockbuster, Black Panther.

"That movie, with me and Rihanna and Issa and Ava, is another one of those examples where people want to see something like themselves, and something different, something they're not being offered yet, and I'm honoured to be a part of that conversation."

In May, a representative for Rae told Vanity Fair the project was in the works, and sources have since told Entertainment Weekly that Netflix bosses have picked up the the rights to the untitled movie.

Selma director DuVernay has yet to officially sign on as director.

