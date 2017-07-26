Romeo Santos was concerned about Madame Tussauds wax figure

Latin superstar Romeo Santos was secretly relieved his Madame Tussauds waxwork turned out so well, because the preview pictures he had received left him "a bit concerned".

The singer unveiled his wax lookalike in his native New York City last week (ends21Jul17), and Santos admits he was genuinely surprised by how lifelike it was.

In a candid interview with RollingStone.com, he says, "They (museum officials) allow artists to have input in terms of what you can tweak here and change there, and it's been two good months that we've been doing that.

"The last images that I received, I was a bit concerned - to be super transparent with you - because I felt like it didn't really look like me," he confesses. "But then, I was like, 'You know what? Let me not be a pain in the a**. Let's just move forward. It looks enough like me.'

"When I saw it in person, I was like, 'Whoa!' I did not expect that to look like (me). You definitely cannot appreciate it in pics (photos). In person, it's a whole different dynamic."

Santos' waxwork was made possible thanks to superfan Jennifer Nieves, who launched a Change.org petition in 2015, appealing to officials at the wax museum to recognise the achievements of the Heroe Favorito hitmaker and grant him a place in their Big Apple tourist attraction.

Just last week (ends21Jul17), wax sculptors and artists at Madame Tussauds were criticised for the look of a new Beyonce statue, which fans felt was the wrong colour, and looked more like Lindsay Lohan or Shakira.

Bosses blamed bad lighting for the controversy and they've since adjusted the display, which was initially unveiled on 19 July (17) in New York.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017