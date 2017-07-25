Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys teaming up for TV special

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys are extending their time together by teaming up for a CMT Crossroads TV special.

The two acts became unlikely partners on hit song God, Your Mama, and Me and the seven-piece supergroup have toured together.

Now, they'll be hitting the stage to join forces on a string of Backstreet Boys and FGL hits like I Want It That Way and Cruise for a TV special that will air in America on 30 August (17).

Backstreet Boys and FGL performed together with Nelly and Chris Lane at Boston's Fenway Park on 7 July (17).

"It's been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year," Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley says in a press release, "and to be able to take our friendship - and smooth new dance moves - up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic."

"This is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs," Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell adds. "It's going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another."

