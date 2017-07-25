Venus Williams: 'I'm not responsible for fatal car crash'

Venus Williams has denied responsibility for a car crash that cost a 78-year-old man his life.

Jerome Barson died from the injuries he sustained in the accident, which happened in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on 9 June (17).

His wife Linda, who was injured in the accident, and police officials initially claimed the tennis ace was at fault, prompting the Barson family to file a wrongful death suit against Williams.

However, authorities subsequently retracted their statements after reviewing new video footage of the crash, clearing Venus of any wrongdoing.

Now, the 37-year-old sportswoman has responded to the lawsuit in a new filing, blaming the failure to use a seat belt and adequately maintain a vehicle for the couple's injuries and Jerome's death 14 days later.

Williams also insists Linda Barson, who was driving the car she collided with, did not sustain severe enough injuries to justify damages. The injured motorist claims she suffered several broken bones in the accident.

Footage released from the accident earlier this month (Jul17) appeared to show Williams "lawfully" entering an intersection where the accident occurred.

Venus broke down in tears during an interview at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in England recently when she was asked about the fatal collision.

She went on to lose in the women's final.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017