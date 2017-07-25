Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dating - report

The actors met on the set of the TV series last year (16) and according to E! they "could not keep their hands off of one another" during Comic-Con over the weekend (22-23Jul17).

"(They) were very open with their public displays of affection at parties during the event, and close friends did not seem surprised," a source tells the website.

Sourced tell People magazine the pair was seen "canoodling, holding hands and kissing" at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash in San Diego on Saturday (22Jul17).

If the reports are true, it is unclear how long the couple has been together. However, in May (17), Sprouse insisted to MTV News he and Reinhart were just friends.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017