Peter Frampton storms offstage during concert

Veteran rocker Peter Frampton left fans angry at a Minnesota gig on Sunday (23Jul17) after he reportedly left the stage following a disagreement with a cameraman.

The Show Me the Way hitmaker was opening for The Steve Miller Band at the Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing when he reportedly became angry by a cameraman, who appeared to be more interested in shooting fan footage.

"He went over to the cameraman and tried to yank the camera out of his hands," audience member Jeffrey Borg wrote on Facebook. "He then walked off stage..."

Treasure Island public relations manager Kevin Smith insisted Frampton's set was not shortened because of the issue and he returned to the stage after several minutes to finish.

"We talked to him backstage and he didn't want the video boards on, so we turned them off," he said. "It was an interesting few minutes... and the show went on."

Frampton briefly addressed the controversy by responding to a fan, who took to Twitter to ask about the drama.

"I appreciate ur (sic) understanding & I apologise," the guitarist wrote. "I had 2 give you all the show you deserved and things beyond my control changed my MO."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017