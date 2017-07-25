Tinashe obtains restraining order against fan

The 2 On singer recently filed for a restraining order against Martin Murphy, after he allegedly drove to Los Angeles from Boston, Massachusetts to be close to her and her parents' home in June (17).

According to TMZ, Murphy believes he is married to the 24-year-old and is seeking to reinstate his Massachusetts firearm license to carry a weapon. Tinashe reportedly enlisted the help of Murphy's father, who wrote in a declaration his son has "suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy."

Murphy has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Tinashe and her folks.

