Andy Serkis' directorial debut to open Toronto International Film Festival

The 7 September (17) screening of Breathe, which stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, in September (17) will mark the film's world premiere.

Garfield portrays disability rights advocate Robin Cavendish in the movie, which will open the London Film Festival in October (17), too.

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father will also screen in Toronto, as will George Clooney's crime caper Suburbicon.

The film festival will also feature the first look at Dame Judi Dench's return as Queen Victoria in director Stephen Frears' Victoria And Abdul. Dench last played the royal in 1997's Mrs Brown.

Another project receiving its world premiere at the festival is the Mary Shelley biopic starring Elle Fanning as the Frankenstein author, Maisie Williams and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt.

New movies about the creator of Wonder Woman, and figure skater Tonya Harding, starring Margot Robbie as the disgraced Olympian, will also debut at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, while Darren Aronofsky's mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence; Emma Stone and Steve Carell's tennis film Battle of the Sexes; and Guillermo del Toro's Cold War thriller The Shape of Water are among the other projects included in the line-up.

Other highlights are Joe Wright's Winston Churchill biopic, Darkest Hour, which stars Gary Oldman as the British Prime Minister, director Alexander Payne's sci-fi satire Downsizing, and Greta Gerwig's new film, Lady Bird.

Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama will close the event with the world premiere of comedy Sheikh Jackson.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017