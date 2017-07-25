Mickey Rourke hit with lawsuit over unpaid rent

The Wrestler star is being sued by bosses at Crosstown Realty Holdings, who claim he owes three months worth of rent and repairs and legal fees totalling $29,000 (£22,200) for his New York City apartment.

According to the New York Daily News, Rourke began renting the apartment in December, 2014 and the lease was extended six months to December (16). However, the 64-year-old allegedly stopped paying $10,000 (£7,700)-a-month rent in October (16). Rourke is also accused of causing $8,800 (£6,700) in damages to the apartment.

A $20,000 (£15,300) security deposit has already been applied to the damages the executives are seeking and the outstanding bill totals $29,000.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017