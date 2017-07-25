Frank Sinatra's widow dead at 90

Barbara Sinatra passed away at her Rancho Mirage home in California on Tuesday (25Jul17).

A representative for her Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation charity tells the Desert Sun newspaper, "She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home."

Barbara and Frank's marriage was the longest of the singer's four unions - they wed in 1976 and she remained his wife up until his death in 1998.

She became an advocate for victims of child abuse and founded the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation in 1986 with the help of her husband.

She and Frank had no kids.

