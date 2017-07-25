James Cromwell cited with trespassing following SeaWorld protest

Actor James Cromwell has received a trespassing citation after he was arrested for leading a protest at SeaWorld in San Diego, California on Monday (24Jul17).

The animal-loving Babe star and six other PETA activists interrupted an Orca Encounter show to alert tourists to the truth about the whales they were cheering.

Wearing a 'SeaWorld Sucks' T-shirt and speaking through a megaphone, Cromwell said, "Orcas in the wild... swim with their families. Here they do not swim with their families. They are separated from them... They are suffering and you have to know that."

The drama was captured on Facebook Live.

The actor was quickly apprehended by security and detained until police officials arrived and led him off in handcuffs. The other activists were also detained.

SeaWorld spokesman David Koontz has brushed off the protest as "nothing more than a PETA publicity stunt", adding, "Fortunately, we promptly managed the disruption and our guests were pleased with our actions. The truth is that all our animals, including our orcas, get extraordinary veterinary care from a dedicated and loving team of experts."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017