Jack O'Connell didn't realise how naked he would get in new play

Jack O'Connell didn't realise he would have to get completely naked onstage when he signed up for play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The Unbroken actor stars alongside Sienna Miller in the West End revival of Tennessee Williams' play as Brick, a tortured alcoholic. The play opens with him nude in the shower and he is "in the altogether (naked) for an inordinate amount of gasp-inducing time", according to Britain's Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year-old has now revealed he had no idea how naked he would be getting when he was cast in the production.

"It was just turning up to the rehearsal room and there was a pole on the stage representing the shower," Jack told London's Evening Standard. "When you read the script you were led to believe the shower was off-stage, so it was a revelation to realise I would be starkers (nude)."

His co-star Sienna, who plays his wife Margaret, also strips off during the play and she told the publication she hopes people will get over the nudity.

"It is so courageous and jarring and startling and I'm sure they are going to make a meal out of the nudity in this but it is really not the focus," she said, adding that the opening is a "really stark, really beautiful, really startling way to begin the play."

As if the nudity wasn't enough, Jack also has the challenge of acting like a drunk throughout the production. Brick has a glass in his hand for the majority of the show and by the end he is "hammered", but Jack was determined to not overdo it and bore people by making his performance really obvious.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opened at London's Apollo Theatre on Monday night (24Jul17) and runs until 7 October.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017