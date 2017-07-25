Adam Clayton becomes father for the second time

U2 rocker Adam Clayton has welcomed his first child with his wife Mariana.

The couple announced their new arrival, a daughter named Alba, in a personal advert in the Irish Times on Tuesday (25Jul17).

"Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba," the announcement read.

No further details were revealed.

Adam, 57, also has a son, born in 2010, from a previous relationship. In 2013 he married 38-year-old Brazilian beauty Mariana, a former human rights lawyer who now works as an art gallery director.

The rocker has never previously been married, although he was once engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The news Mariana was expecting only became public earlier this month after U2 frontman Bono told fans at a gig in London, that his bandmate was to become a dad.

U2 are currently in the middle of their The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, and played a hometown gig at Dublin's Croke Park stadium on Saturday (22Jul17).

