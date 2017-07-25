Vinnie Jones blames hacker for fox massacre photo

Movie hardman Vinnie Jones has blamed hackers for a claim he'd killed around 100 foxes posted to his Twitter account.

A picture of around 100 fox carcasses was posted on Vinnie's Twitter account on Sunday (23Jul17), "A real night lamping #foxes, anyone beat this?"

The post sparked outrage from Twitter users and animal rights activists, outraged over the picture and 'lamping' - the practice of using vehicles' headlights to flush out nocturnal animals before hunting them with a shotgun.

Despite being a keen hunter Vinnie, 52, denied posting the offensive picture and claimed his Twitter account was hacked.

He wrote on the social media site, "I have just woke to see these tweets with fox pics, this is a hack ive (sic) never seen this pic in my life and did NOT twwet (sic) it is a HACK !!!!!"

"I am very sorry for the distress this HACKED picture has caused everyone i DONOT (sic) condone it in anyway."

The Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star went on to write that "On going (sic) research" indicated the picture had been taken in Australia.

Vinnie, who is currently filming new U.S. TV series Deception for the ABC network, also spoke to the Daily Mail newspaper to deny he had posted the picture.

"It is absolutely nothing to do with me whatsoever," he said. "I'd never seen the picture until this morning when I'd seen people going mad on Twitter saying I had done this and that. I was shaking, I'd never seen the picture, and I'd never seen that many foxes. That is an attack on me. I don't know how it has got on there."

In an interview published in Shooting Times & Country Magazine earlier this month (Jul17) Vinnie praised the practice of lamping.

"Lamping is probably my favourite," he told the magazine. "I've spent a lot of money customising my Land Rover for lamping. If the farmer has a fox problem I love going out and dealing with it for him."

Representatives of Britain's League Against Cruel Sports, Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Animal Aid, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) all condemned the photograph and the practice of lamping.

A spokesman for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation backed Vinnie, telling the Daily Mail it was unlikely the photograph was taken in Britain as, "It would take a vast amount of land to sustain such a population of foxes".

© WENN Newsdesk 2017