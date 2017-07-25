KISS donate guitar to Manchester Children's Hospital

KISS have donated a guitar to the hospital where doctors treated the victims of the terror attack on a pop concert in Manchester, England.

KISS guitarist Paul Stanley's instrument will be auctioned off by bosses at Manchester Children's Hospital to raise funds for its paediatric intensive care unit.

Staff at the unit were among those who treated those injured when a man detonated an explosive device outside Ariana Grande's gig at the Manchester Arena on 22 May (17). Over twenty people died in the attack, the youngest of which was eight years old.

The rockers were due to play the Arena just eight days later but had to cancel due to the attack, and have donated the guitar Paul planned to use at the scrapped concert.

"We were devastated by the heinous attack in Manchester Arena and had to do something to support the city," the musician told the Manchester Evening News. "Royal Manchester Children's Hospital's incredible work with children was never more evident than after this horrific event.

"We are humbled to be able to give something to support them in their ongoing efforts. Knowing that the money raised will go towards purchasing life-support ventilators, our prayers and wishes will continue to help both those affected directly by the attack, and beyond."

The guitar, decorated with a cross of St. George and autographed by Paul, will be auctioned alongside VIP tickets to see KISS anywhere in the world at a charity ball next March (17).

Maurice Watkins, chairman of the hospital's fundraising board, thanked the band for their "tremendous generosity" in giving them the guitar to auction.

A fundraising push including a huge charity concert led by Ariana herself has raised more than $13 million (£10 million) for the victims and their families.

