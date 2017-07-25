Dunkirk wins U.K. box office war

Christopher Nolan's Second World War epic Dunkirk has battled its way to the top of the U.K. box office chart.

The film, which depicts the evacuation of 400,000 Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940, made $13 million (£10 million) on its debut last weekend (21-23Jul17).

Dunkirk, which stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles and Cillian Murphy, earned rave reviews on its release, with many critics tipping it as an early Oscar contender.

Josh Berger, U.K. president of Warner Bros Entertainment, is delighted with the film's success.

"Christopher Nolan has created a film that brings this extraordinary event to the screen in a thrilling and uniquely real cinematic experience, " he said in a press release. "Critics and audiences alike agree that Dunkirk must be seen on the biggest possible screen, and we anticipate that the incredible response among audiences across the U.K. will drive continued success well into the summer."

It was also a success on the other side of the Atlantic, earning more than $50 million (£30 million) on its U.S. opening.

Staying in second spot is animated comedy Despicable Me 3 with $3.9 million (£3 million), while third was last weekend's (14-16Jul17) number one, War for the Planet of the Apes, with takings of $3.5 million (£2.7 million).

Fourth is Spider-Man: Homecoming, which made $2.7 million (£2.1 million) and rounding out the top five is Cars 3 with $2.1 million (£1.6 million).

