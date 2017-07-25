Arcade Fire deny setting dress code for upcoming gig

Arcade Fire have denied issuing strict outfit rules for their upcoming gig, insisting guests can wear whatever they want.

Fans of the band were left bemused by an email demanding they adhere to a dress code for the concert set to take place in Brooklyn on Thursday (27Jul17), to launch their fifth album Everything Now which is released the following day.



Concertgoers were told to dress "hip and trendy" and not to wear any "large logos, flip flops, shorts, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing." It also stated, "We reserve the right to deny entry."



Many recipients reacted with humour, sharing photos on social media joking about their attire for the night, with one Twitter user writing, "Good news guys! I already have my outfit picked out for the Arcade Fire show," alongside the now-famous photo of Nicolas Cage wearing a traditional fur hat and coat while at the Eurasia International Film Festival in Kazakhstan.



However, Arcade Fire have now issued an official statement on their own Twitter page, insisting they were not behind the over the top demands.



"Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement," the group, featuring brothers Win and William Butler, wrote alongside a thumbs up emoji and a link to an article detailing the wardrobe requests.



This announcement was followed up by another post, explaining the dress code email was the work of, Tannis Wright, the social media strategist who is running the online campaign for the band's new album.



"The information sent to attendees of this week's Arcade Fire show in Brooklyn was made by me, without the knowledge of the band," Tannis explained. "I was trying to class up the show a little bit because it's going to be seen by literally billions of people, due to the involvement of our partners at Apple. Sue me for wanting something nice."



He then retracted several comments, including the dress code and one reading, "Your phone will not be taken away, but it's easier to dance when you don't have your face planted in it."

