Vicky Pattison: 'I've never felt happier than I do right now'

Vicky Pattison has credited new fiance John Noble for bringing a "level of equilibrium" to her life that wasn't there before.

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner announced her engagement to businessman John earlier this month (Jul17), following a whirlwind romance. While it's not the first time Vicky has donned a diamond on her ring finger, as she was previously engaged to her Geordie Shore co-star Ricci Guarnaccio, she has insisted in a new interview with the Daily Mail Online that she's never felt more content than she does right now.



"I'm so happy personally and professionally - there's a level of equilibrium in my life that I've never experienced before. He is so lovely, I'm very fortunate," she smiled. "I've been out with boys and John's a man - he is supportive, strong and secure and proud of us, just what I am. I'm very certain he's the one for me. I treat him with the same respect he treats me with. We know we're onto a good thing here!"



Vicky and Ricci called time on their volatile relationship in 2013, and went on to slam each other on social media and in public. And the brunette beauty is well aware looking back on the romance now that it wasn't for keeps.



"I was a different person when I was last engaged. It's one of my only regrets in life that I allowed myself to be caught up in a situation that I knew hand on heart wasn't right," she mused.



"It almost felt like decisions had been made. I'm not the same girl. I've got an amazing man, I know he's right and I won't let any past mistakes affect how I view John and my desire to be with him."



Vicky has now thrown herself into planning her wedding, but isn't thinking about starting a family any time soon. Instead, she's happy watching friends including Ferne McCann enter the world of motherhood, until she's ready to become a parent herself.



"I'm in a really nice part of my life where my friends are getting mortgages, engaged or having babies. If I didn't have John, I would be comparing myself to them. Kids aren't on our radar yet, if they ever will be," she said.

