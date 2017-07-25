Love Island final sets new viewing record for ITV2

The Love Island final was watched by an average of 2.43 million viewers - setting a new viewing record for ITV2.

The programme came to an end on the channel on Monday night (24Jul17), with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies crowned the winners and taking home the £50,000 grand prize.



Viewing figures from Monday have now shown that the final saw ITV2 attract its biggest-ever audience, compared to 1.3 million viewers watching the 2016 final and just 737,000 tuning in to the final of the first series in 2015.



A further 150,000 people tuned in to watch Monday night's show on ITV2+1, while the figures are likely to increase dramatically when catch up services are also taken into account.



The ratings news comes after ITV2 confirmed that the show is to return for another series in summer 2018.



Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, said: "At ITV2, we couldn't be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation.



"Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we're delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018."



And ITV Studios' Creative Director for Entertainment, Richard Cowles, added: "We are delighted that viewers have embraced Love Island so wholeheartedly; it has become the most talked about show of the summer. We are thrilled that we will be back with a new series next year."



It is so far unclear whether or not host Caroline Flack and narrator Iain Stirling will be back for the 2018 series.



Despite Love Island's impressive audience, it was not able to beat royal documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired on ITV and saw 6.5 million viewers tuning in.

